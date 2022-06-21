Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.82 and traded as low as C$0.56. Electrovaya shares last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 11,652 shares traded.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 target price on the stock.
The company has a market cap of C$83.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.82.
Electrovaya Company Profile (TSE:EFL)
Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.
