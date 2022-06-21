Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.82 and traded as low as C$0.56. Electrovaya shares last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 11,652 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 target price on the stock.

The company has a market cap of C$83.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.82.

Electrovaya ( TSE:EFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.43 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

