Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $311.00.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE LLY opened at $290.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $276.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $324.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.62 and a 200-day moving average of $274.58.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $63,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,833,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,888,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 848,630 shares of company stock worth $259,239,945 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.