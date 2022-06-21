Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

EMBC opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87. Embecta has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

Embecta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

