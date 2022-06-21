Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.
EMBC opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87. Embecta has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $49.00.
