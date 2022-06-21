Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Down 5%

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.67 and last traded at $26.84. 7,299 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 641,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Embecta in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

