Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Embraer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Embraer by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Embraer by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 75,143 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in Embraer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 223,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 168,037 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Embraer by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 43,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,219,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,395,000 after buying an additional 1,128,726 shares during the period.

Shares of ERJ opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. Embraer has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.33%. Equities analysts expect that Embraer will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

