Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $35.53

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.53 and traded as low as $34.85. Emclaire Financial shares last traded at $34.85, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82. The company has a market capitalization of $95.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 11.39%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Emclaire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMCF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Emclaire Financial by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Emclaire Financial by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 76,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 34,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Emclaire Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $707,000. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

