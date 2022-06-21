EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $146.00 to $125.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. EMCOR Group traded as low as $95.64 and last traded at $99.49, with a volume of 453136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.26.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EME. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.
In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.79 and a 200 day moving average of $114.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.53%.
About EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EMCOR Group (EME)
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.