EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $146.00 to $125.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. EMCOR Group traded as low as $95.64 and last traded at $99.49, with a volume of 453136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.26.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EME. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.79 and a 200 day moving average of $114.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

