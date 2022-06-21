Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

EBS opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $68.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.31.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $70,917.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,896.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $36,972.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,533,000 after acquiring an additional 655,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,469,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,456,000 after acquiring an additional 436,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,199,000 after acquiring an additional 342,964 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 990,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,047,000 after acquiring an additional 261,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1,413.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 945,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,093,000 after acquiring an additional 882,893 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

