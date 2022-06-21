Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $33.11

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and traded as low as $30.69. Empire shares last traded at $31.03, with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMLAF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Get Empire alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.14.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.