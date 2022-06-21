Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.76-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.33 billion-$5.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.46 billion.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. Encompass Health has a one year low of $53.56 and a one year high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.64%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Encompass Health by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

