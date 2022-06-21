Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Cut to $74.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Stephens from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

NYSE:EHC opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.41. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $85.75.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,425.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

