Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Lowered to $75.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Stephens cut their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.56.

NYSE:EHC opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.41. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,425.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Encompass Health by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 638,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,410,000 after buying an additional 116,183 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Encompass Health by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 118,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 37,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

