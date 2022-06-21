Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.17

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.17 and traded as low as C$27.86. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$28.13, with a volume of 250,354 shares changing hands.
EDV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$2,060.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$989.73.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.17. The stock has a market cap of C$6.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43.
In other news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.80, for a total transaction of C$745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,463 shares in the company, valued at C$7,851,197.40.
Endeavour Mining Company Profile (TSE:EDV)
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.
