Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.17

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.17 and traded as low as C$27.86. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$28.13, with a volume of 250,354 shares changing hands.

EDV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$2,060.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$989.73.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.17. The stock has a market cap of C$6.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$869.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$825.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.80, for a total transaction of C$745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,463 shares in the company, valued at C$7,851,197.40.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.