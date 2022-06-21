Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

EXK has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.49. 170,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.86 million, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.41. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $57.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 6.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,949,105 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,122 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 10.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,294,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after purchasing an additional 493,368 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,809,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after buying an additional 152,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 104.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,124,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after buying an additional 1,084,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 12.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 75,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver (Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.