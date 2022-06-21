Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.23

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 1441515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enel Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 30.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 24.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,241,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 243,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,012,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

