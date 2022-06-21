Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$14.00 target price on Enerflex and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of EFX opened at C$6.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.92. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$6.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.12. The firm has a market cap of C$599.06 million and a P/E ratio of -27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -36.89%.

About Enerflex (Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.