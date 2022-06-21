Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.88.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$14.00 target price on Enerflex and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
Shares of EFX opened at C$6.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.92. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$6.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.12. The firm has a market cap of C$599.06 million and a P/E ratio of -27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.86.
About Enerflex (Get Rating)
Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.
