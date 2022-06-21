EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) versus SES AI (NYSE:SES) Financial Contrast

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) and SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get EnerSys alerts:

This table compares EnerSys and SES AI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys $3.36 billion 0.71 $143.91 million $3.35 17.58 SES AI N/A N/A -$11.54 million N/A N/A

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than SES AI.

Volatility and Risk

EnerSys has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI has a beta of 3.17, suggesting that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EnerSys and SES AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 4.29% 12.44% 5.34% SES AI N/A -33.99% -8.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.0% of EnerSys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of SES AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of EnerSys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for EnerSys and SES AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 0 1 0 3.00 SES AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

EnerSys presently has a consensus price target of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.87%. Given EnerSys’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe EnerSys is more favorable than SES AI.

Summary

EnerSys beats SES AI on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnerSys (Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. It also provides motive power products that are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications. In addition, the company offers mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. Further, it provides specialty batteries for starting, lighting, and ignition applications in transportation; and energy solutions for satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and other tactical vehicles, as well as medical and security systems. Additionally, the company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001. EnerSys was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

About SES AI (Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.