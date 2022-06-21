Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Enertopia shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 70,800 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT)

Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource and technology sectors in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the lode and placer claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Its technology is used to recover and extract battery grade lithium carbonate powder from brine solutions.

