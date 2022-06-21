Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

Separately, DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Eneti in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eneti by 43.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter worth approximately $453,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter worth approximately $352,000.

Shares of NETI opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $267.06 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.16. Eneti has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $20.08.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.21 million. Eneti had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eneti will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

