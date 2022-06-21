Engie (EPA:ENGI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.58

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €12.58 ($13.24) and traded as low as €11.14 ($11.73). Engie shares last traded at €11.25 ($11.85), with a volume of 11,595,652 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($20.53) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($17.89) price target on Engie in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.60 ($20.63) target price on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €15.50 ($16.32) target price on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

