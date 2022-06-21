Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.47. Enservco shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 13,723 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $27.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Get Enservco alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enservco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Enservco during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.