Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Cut to $114.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $136.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s previous close.

ETR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $123.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Warburg Research set a $177.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a $188.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

Shares of ETR opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 30,700 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $3,531,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $6,952,468.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,766,099.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,290 shares of company stock worth $24,337,828 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

