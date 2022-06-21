Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Entergy from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Baader Bank set a $188.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Entergy has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $333,644.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,290 shares of company stock valued at $24,337,828 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.