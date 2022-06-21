Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.14.
EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.
Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 30.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 86,796 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 25,663 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.
Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
