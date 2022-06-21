EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Cut to $50.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EPR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.70.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.14. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.27.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

