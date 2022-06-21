EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.91.

EQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on EQT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

NYSE:EQT opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.96. EQT has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.06.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EQT will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EQT by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 566,202 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in EQT by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in EQT by 1,602.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in EQT by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

