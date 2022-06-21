Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 21st (ABF, ACAD, ADBE, AGM, AMED, AOUT, ASBFY, ASOMY, AVAH, BHHOF)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, June 21st:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 1,900 ($23.27) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,940 ($23.76).

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $362.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $591.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $102.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $145.00.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $3.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.50.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00.

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a hold rating. They currently have $85.00 target price on the stock.

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating. The firm currently has GBX 85 ($1.04) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 190 ($2.33).

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $44.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $84.00.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $53.00.

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $133.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $141.00.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $62.00 target price on the stock.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $328.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $600.00.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Cowen Inc currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Cowen Inc. currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. BNP Paribas currently has $52.00 target price on the stock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $53.00.

