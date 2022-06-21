Equity Financial (TSE:EQI) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Equity Financial Holdings Inc. (TSE:EQI – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.28 and last traded at C$10.28. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.22.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.28.
About Equity Financial (TSE:EQI)
