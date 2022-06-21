Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equity Residential from $86.50 to $78.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $70.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.09. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

