Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.23

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.23 and traded as low as $35.70. Essent Group shares last traded at $36.93, with a volume of 29,503 shares.

ESNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Essent Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.90. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 78.25%. The business had revenue of $264.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.32%.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Essent Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Essent Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Essent Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

