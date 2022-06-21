Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.00-$14.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.55-$3.61 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESS. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $343.50.

Shares of ESS opened at $256.08 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $250.62 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $302.28 and its 200-day moving average is $325.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 145.70%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

