Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.61 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.00-$14.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $343.50.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS opened at $256.08 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $250.62 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.35.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.