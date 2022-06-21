ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX – Get Rating) shot up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99.
