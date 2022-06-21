ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX) Stock Price Up 7.5%

ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX – Get Rating) rose 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99.

