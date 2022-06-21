Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at BTIG Research

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $72.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.25. Etsy has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,122.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,475. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Etsy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

