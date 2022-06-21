Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $185.00

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 185 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 189.50 ($2.32), with a volume of 175780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.33).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.29) price target on shares of Eurocell in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Eurocell alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £212.19 million and a PE ratio of 10.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 209.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 226.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.85.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.