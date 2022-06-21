Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Gap Up to $11.20

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.20, but opened at $11.83. Euronav shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 7,472 shares traded.

EURN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronav in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Euronav’s payout ratio is -2.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,904 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 320,025 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 160,053 shares during the period. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

