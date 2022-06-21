Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Cowen

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 73.61% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.
Shares of NYSE:EVH traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 887 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,196. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.45 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,350,000 after purchasing an additional 111,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291,029 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 27.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,526,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,621,000 after purchasing an additional 544,667 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 16.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,380,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,874,000 after purchasing an additional 342,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,465,000 after purchasing an additional 74,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
About Evolent Health (Get Rating)
Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.
