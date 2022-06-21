Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) PT Raised to $50.00 at Cowen

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EVH. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EVH traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.44. 4,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,196. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -76.92 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $34.60.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $297.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.81 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.