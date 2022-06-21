Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.21

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 15500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Separately, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Excelsior Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.36.
About Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN)
Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper oxide and sulfide mineralization with associated molybdenum. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.
Read More
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Excelsior Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelsior Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.