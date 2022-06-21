Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.21

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 15500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Separately, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Excelsior Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.36.

Excelsior Mining ( TSE:MIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN)

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper oxide and sulfide mineralization with associated molybdenum. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

