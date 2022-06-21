FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Lowered to $338.00 at Morgan Stanley

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $362.00 to $338.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FDS. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $468.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $426.33.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $7.75 on Tuesday, reaching $357.08. 1,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,881. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $324.34 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $386.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total value of $1,088,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $7,316,865.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,184,602 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,407,000 after acquiring an additional 421,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,813,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,154,000 after acquiring an additional 140,946 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,002,000 after acquiring an additional 122,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 179.4% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 178,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,620,000 after acquiring an additional 114,793 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

