Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$855.00.

FFH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$820.00 to C$845.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$675.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

TSE FFH opened at C$643.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of C$493.00 and a one year high of C$716.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$681.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$643.10.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

