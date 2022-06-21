Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Equities researchers at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FPI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

NYSE FPI opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.14 and a beta of 0.70. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $16.43.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Farmland Partners news, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FPI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

