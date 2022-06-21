Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.50

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 4732687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
Separately, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $582.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 1.87.
Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
