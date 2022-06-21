Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several analysts have commented on FSS shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.94.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Federal Signal by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,516,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

