Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Several other research firms have also commented on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($268.42) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.90.
Shares of Ferrari stock traded up $1.97 on Monday, hitting $176.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,103. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94.
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
