Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also commented on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($268.42) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.90.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of Ferrari stock traded up $1.97 on Monday, hitting $176.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,103. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,575,000 after buying an additional 27,751 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 38.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.