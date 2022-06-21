Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FRRVY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ferrovial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ferrovial from €30.00 ($31.58) to €27.00 ($28.42) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ferrovial from €36.00 ($37.89) to €34.00 ($35.79) in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

OTCMKTS:FRRVY opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Ferrovial has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.37.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.