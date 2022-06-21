FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) and Employers (NYSE:EIG) Head to Head Analysis

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) and Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FG Financial Group and Employers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG Financial Group $7.59 million 1.37 -$8.51 million ($2.53) -0.63 Employers $703.10 million 1.55 $119.30 million $3.31 11.86

Employers has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. FG Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Employers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FG Financial Group and Employers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Employers 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares FG Financial Group and Employers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Financial Group N/A -72.86% -22.84% Employers 13.58% 5.30% 1.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Employers shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Employers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Employers has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Employers beats FG Financial Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FG Financial Group (Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About Employers (Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

