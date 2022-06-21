FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Trading Up 13.3%

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) were up 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 52,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,087,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

A number of analysts have commented on FGEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Get FibroGen alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.90.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 109.22% and a negative return on equity of 109.09%. The firm had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in FibroGen by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FibroGen by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.