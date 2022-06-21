Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $102.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.61.

Shares of FIS traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,530. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2,219,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 133,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 133,158 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

